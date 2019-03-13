SALT LAKE CITY — Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds announced the date and artists for the third-annual LoveLoud festival on Wednesday.

The event will take place on June 29 at the USANA Amphitheatre in West Valley City.

Reynolds will host the event. Pop star Kesha will headline the festival.

Other acts for the show include Martin Garrix, Tegan and Sara, Daya, Grouplove, K. Flay, Pvris, Laura Jane Grace and Reynolds himself.

"LoveLoud is back again this year and stronger than ever," said founder and Imagine Dragons front-man Reynolds in a statement. "We are excited to celebrate our LGBTQ youth through music and spoken word. My hope is that they feel loved, accepted and perfect just the way they are. I invite all the political and religious leaders of Utah to join us as we show our LGBTQ youth that they are not just loved, but truly accepted and appreciated."

Kesha said she’s excited to headline the event.

“I stand with my talented friend Dan Reynolds and Imagine Dragons in this fight for equality," said Kesha. "We need to make sure that all LGBTQ+ people feel accepted and supported and that families have the support that they need. It's important to try to keep families together and having positive open-minded conversations and, for me, to be a part of something that can continue building the bridge to create a safe space for everyone sounds like a beautiful opportunity. A place that supports all people and all love. This festival has done so many wonderful things to help the LGBTQ+ community over the past few years, is a wonderful loving fun safe space, so I hope to see you all come out for LoveLoud this summer!"

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds performs during the LoveLoud music festival in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 28, 2018.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m. MDT through smithstix.com.

Flashback: Last year, 35,000 people filled the University of Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium for the show. Two years ago, 17,000 people attended the first event, according to the Deseret News.