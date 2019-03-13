Last week, former NBA player Rex Chapman, who has become known on Twitter for his funny personality, put forth an interesting statement on the social networking site.

"Before Zion Williamson there was Shawn Bradley," he wrote, and added some emojis.

The comparison was on brand for Chapman as far as its goofiness was concerned, but below the words, he added a video of highlights from Bradley's prep days, where the 7-foot-6 giant dominated at Emery High School before moving on to BYU and the NBA.

Before Zion Williamson there was Shawn Bradley.🏀💪😏😊 pic.twitter.com/oybkEmigws — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 6, 2019

From that standpoint, Chapman's comparison was right on as far as Williamson's play for Duke was concerned before he got hurt on Feb. 20.

Comparing Le'Veon Bell's new contract and Gordon Hayward's last with the Utah Jazz

On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell has agreed to a contract with the New York Jets that could get up to $61 million over four years, with just $35 million of it guaranteed.

Le’Veon Bell’s four-year deal with the New York Jets has a max value of $61 million and includes $35 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

After Schefter broke the news, NBA reporter Danny Leroux observed that the maximum value of Bell's contract is less than the four-year, $64 million offer sheet Gordon Hayward signed with the Charlotte Hornets in 2014, which was matched by the Utah Jazz.

Max value is a little less than Gordon Hayward’s max contract... the one he signed with Charlotte that Utah matched in 2014. https://t.co/cM9DpWNhoH — Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) March 13, 2019

Hayward is currently in the second year of a four-year, $128 million deal with the Boston Celtics.

Other links

And finally...

Last month, former First Lady Michelle Obama caught many Utahns' attention after she endorsed on Twitter the idea of Utah Jazz center Ekpe Udoh's book club reading her memoir, "Becoming."

This week, Udoh announced on Twitter that it will be the next book the club discusses.