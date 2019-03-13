SANDY — A man and woman were injured in a shooting in Sandy Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting occurred in the area of 11190 S. Hawkwood Drive, Sandy police tweeted about 11 p.m. A neighbor reported the shooting.

The victims were taken to a hospital. Additional information about them and their injuries was not immediately available.

Police Tuesday night were going from yard to yard looking for a suspect or suspects in the shooting.

Police said they did not immediately know whether the shooting was random or targeted.