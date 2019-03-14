SAN FRANCISCO —Utah State women's tennis (5-7, 0-0 MW) picked up a come-from-behind victory against San Francisco (6-5, 0-0 WCC) on Tuesday afternoon at the Olympic Club.

“Today was a really nice win for our program," said head coach Sean McInerney. "We have been working hard on playing much smarter tennis and winning five out of six singles matches against a good team on the road is a huge step forward. I am proud of this win and we will use it as a springboard into the final five weeks of the season."

The Dons clinched the doubles point winning on all three courts.

In singles play, San Francisco made it a 2-0 contest as junior Lucy Octave fell in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2. The Aggies would go on to win on the remaining five courts to clinch the match. Freshman Gabrielle Dekkers cruised to a 6-4, 6-3 at the No. 4 spot, while fellow freshmen Sidnee Lavatai and Annaliese County both edged out 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 wins at the Nos. 6 and 5 spots, respectively. After County's win, sophomore Alexandra Pisareva clinched the match less than a minute later with a 7-6, 6-2 straight-set win at the No. 1 spot. Junior Hannah Jones completed the afternoon with a 7-5, 2-6, 7-5 triumph at the No. 2 spot.

Utah State will remain in the Golden State as they will face UC Davis on Friday, March 15, at 3 p.m. MDT and Pacific on Sunday, March 17, at 1 p.m. MDT.

Results

Utah State 5, San Francisco 2

Doubles

1. Emily Maxfield/Mya Bui (SF) def. Alexandra Pisareva/Sidnee Lavatai (USU) 6-4

2. Hanna Borjeson/Amber Del Rosario (SF) def. Annaliese County/Hannah Jones (USU) 7-6

3. Shanna Dos Santos/Margarita Treyes (SF) def. Gabrielle Dekkers/Alexandra Taylor (USU) 6-4

Singles

1. Alexandra Pisareva (USU) def. Mya Bui (SF) 7-6, 6-2

2. Emily Maxfield (SF) def. Lucy Octave (USU) 6-1, 6-2

3. Hannah Jones (USU) def. Hanna Borjeson (SF) 7-5, 2-6, 7-5

4. Gabrielle Dekkers (USU) def. Margarita Treyes (SF) 6-4, 6-3

5. Annaliese County (USU) def. Shanna Dos Santos (SF) 6-2, 2-6, 6-1

6. Sidnee Lavatai (USU) def. Amber Del Rosario (SF) 6-2, 2-6, 6-1