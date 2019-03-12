VISTA, Calif. — Dixie State’s women’s golf team moved one spot up the leaderboard to post a t-15th place finish at the 2019 Cal State San Marcos Fujikura Invitational on Tuesday at Shadowridge Country Club.

The Trailblazers (323-320) improved by three strokes on day No. 2 as they combined to shoot a 32-over par 320 to pull into a tie with Arkansas-Fort Smith (320-323) at plus-67 643. The 17-team field featured nine top-25 nationally-ranked teams and three of those ranked teams claimed the top-three spots on the leaderboard, led by team champion No. 5 Barry (291-295) at plus-10 586, followed by top-ranked Dallas Baptist (300-298) in second at plus-22 598, and the 16th-ranked host Cougars (297-302) in third at plus-23 599.

Sophomore Kaitlynn Deeble (75-78) was the Trailblazers’ top finisher with her fifth top-20 showing of the season as she joined eight other golfers in t-18th overall at plus-9 153. Senior Katie Ford (82-80) climbed three spots up the leaderboard to finish tied for 65th at plus-18 162, followed by sophomore Cailyn Cardall (84-79) in t-70th at plus-19 163, junior Ashley Fernandez (82-83) in t-76th at plus-21 165, and freshman Madison Moss wound up tied for 81st at plus-23 167.

The Trailblazers will remain in Southern California during spring break as they head to Palm Desert to play in the Augustana Spring Fling this Thursday and Friday at the Desert Willow Resort Golf Course.