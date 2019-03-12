Jason E. Miczek, Associated Press
In this Oct. 7, 2018, file photo, New York Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. celebrates a catch against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. Two people familiar with the blockbuster trade say the Cleveland Browns have agreed to acquire Beckham from the Giants.
SALT LAKE CITY — Odell Beckham Jr. is headed to Cleveland.

The superstar wide receiver will reportedly join the Cleveland Browns after a blockbuster trade with the New York Giants, according to the Associated Press. Browns will send a first- and third-round pick in 2019 along with safety Jabrill Peppers to the Giants for Beckham.

Beckham will join quarterback Baker Mayfield in Cleveland.

Of course, the deal is still conditional based on players passing physicals.

Beckham will be reunited with receiver Jarvis Landry, who is a close friend and former LSU teammate of Beckham’s.

Twitter reacted to the news with surprise, excitement and a little sadness.

