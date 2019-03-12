SALT LAKE CITY — Odell Beckham Jr. is headed to Cleveland.Comment on this story
The superstar wide receiver will reportedly join the Cleveland Browns after a blockbuster trade with the New York Giants, according to the Associated Press. Browns will send a first- and third-round pick in 2019 along with safety Jabrill Peppers to the Giants for Beckham.
Beckham will join quarterback Baker Mayfield in Cleveland.
Of course, the deal is still conditional based on players passing physicals.
Beckham will be reunited with receiver Jarvis Landry, who is a close friend and former LSU teammate of Beckham’s.