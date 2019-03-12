SALT LAKE CITY — Odell Beckham Jr. is headed to Cleveland.

The superstar wide receiver will reportedly join the Cleveland Browns after a blockbuster trade with the New York Giants, according to the Associated Press. Browns will send a first- and third-round pick in 2019 along with safety Jabrill Peppers to the Giants for Beckham.

Beckham will join quarterback Baker Mayfield in Cleveland.

Of course, the deal is still conditional based on players passing physicals.

Beckham will be reunited with receiver Jarvis Landry, who is a close friend and former LSU teammate of Beckham’s.

Twitter reacted to the news with surprise, excitement and a little sadness.

Why. Just, WHY — Kavitha A. Davidson (@kavithadavidson) March 13, 2019

hug a Giants fan, y'all — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 13, 2019

Clear difference in philosophy: The Browns have figured out that having good players is good. The Giants? Well they think having good players is bad. We’ll see who is right. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) March 13, 2019

BAKER - - - - - - - > 🏈🤲 ODELL — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) March 13, 2019

People tweeted about the Cleveland Browns.

Odell Beckham is fun in a way that never quite seemed like it computed with a franchise as square-back-and-sides as the Giants. If they couldn't/wouldn't update to be on that wavelength, I hope the Browns can. More fun dudes unleashed, please. — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) March 13, 2019

Remember when Dorsey said the #Browns were a “sleeping giant”? — Dustin Fox (@DustinFox37) March 13, 2019

The #Browns really wanna win the super bowl this year... — Dustin Fox (@DustinFox37) March 13, 2019

It has never been a better time to be a Browns fan — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 13, 2019

And the New York Giants received some attention, too.

Giants fans remember this past Super Bowl? So many Parcells teams? Toughness and team ball win. Belichick wins with no stars or constant changing stars as core guys who fit system win. This draft is huge for Giants as we're reshaping team. OBJ was great but don't panic. — Jumbo Elliott (@JumboElliott76) March 13, 2019

I'm from New Jersey so I can say this: every character on The Sopranos would be really excited about the Giants trading Odell Beckham. — David Roth (@david_j_roth) March 13, 2019

And the Giants have traded away their last good player... pic.twitter.com/tLYoYLTRqJ — NFL Humor (@NFLHumor) March 13, 2019

I say this with the greatest possible respect: Odell is too pretty for Cleveland — Micah Peters (@micahpeters_) March 13, 2019