SALT LAKE CITY — As lawmakers arrive for the second-to-last day of the 2019 legislative session Wednesday, it will be with a lighter load than the day before after a deal was reached Tuesday on budgeting for the fiscal year and pushing tax reform down the road.

While Utah's first hate crimes bill passed the House Tuesday, there still remain plenty of bills awaiting debate on some hot-button issues, including:

HB433, which authorizes the Utah Inland Port Authority to adopt a project area plan for an area outside its current jurisdiction;

SB134, which requires campus safety plans and training at institutions of higher education;

HB393, which requires the Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing, in conjunction with the Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health, to create a suicide prevention web-accessible video;

HB320, which restricts cities from banning plastic grocery bags;

HB324, which raises the legal age to use tobacco products;

HB136, which bans abortions after 18 weeks of gestation;

Here's what happened on March 12, the 43rd day of the 2019 session: