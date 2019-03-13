SALT LAKE CITY — Research from Brigham Young University might prove whether right-wing political commentator Tomi Lahren is right or wrong about pickle juice.

Earlier this week, Lahren posted a short Instagram video that shows her holding a jar with pickle juice. She said she planned to drink it because of the health benefits.

“There’s health benefits,” she said. “I googled it.”

Tomi Lahren says she enjoys drinking pickle juice



But is it healthy?: The Daily Beast decided to look into whether pickle juice is actually healthy to determine if it’s a good idea to drink it.

Kevin Miller, a professor at Central Michigan University, told The Daily Beastthat a 2010 study might point to pickle juice being a way to help athletes recover.

In the study, 10 healthy men from BYU bicycled for 30 minute on one leg in a hot lab until they lost 3 percent of their body weight in sweat. Oof. (Funny enough, my colleague Sara Israelsen Hartley wrote about the study at the time. You can read more here.)

Then, the research team clamped down on the big toe of the other leg, adding an electrical stimulation to cause a cramp. The 10 BYU males were then given a shot of either dill pickle juice or water that had the same level of salinity as pickle juice.

The study found that toe cramps disappeared in 85 seconds for those who drank the pickle juice, which was 45 percent faster than those who drank nothing and 37 percent than those who drank water.

Miller said the results were a little strange since it’s impossible for pickle juice to enter the bloodstream so quickly. But he said the sensation of pickle juice might have taken away the pain of the cramp.

“The vinegar or combination of vinegar and salt (affected) a reflex in the mouth and acted as a counterirritant,” Miller told The Daily Beast. “It’s like when you slam your hand on a car door and you have a painful reaction, but you pinch another part of your body to counter that pain.”