SALT LAKE CITY — After years of struggle, a bill that would give teeth to Utah's hate crime law blasted through a major legislative hurdle Tuesday — almost clearing its way to Gov. Gary Herbert's desk for final approval.

The Utah House of Representatives — after nearly an hour of emotional debate — voted 64-9 to approve SB103.

But the bill advanced only after it was changed to include "political expression" in a list of protected categories of people, including race, religion, gender, sexual orientation or gender identity. If perpetrators are found guilty of targeting a protected class, they could be prosecuted with an enhanced penalty under the bill.

Because the bill was changed, it now goes back to the Senate floor.

While some conservative House Republicans dug in their heels against the bill, concerned it would extend additional protections to some groups but not others, other once-staunchly opposed Republicans voted in favor.

The vote is a historic moment for the Utah Legislature, which for years hasn't approved changes to the state's hate crimes law.

This story will be updated.