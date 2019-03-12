SALT LAKE CITY — Google’s entry into the video game world is all but confirmed.

Google dropped a new video Tuesday that teases a possible console to be shown at the Game Developers Conference this year.

The video shows a startup screen and a sound that’s fitting for a new device gearing up. See the video below.

Google has invited people from around the world for the GDC event, which takes place next week, according to The Verge.

Flashback: The idea of Google developing a video game console started back in July.As I reported for the Deseret News, Google’s system would be akin to a streaming service device like Roku or Apple TV that allows gamers to download or stream their game.

Rumors suggest that the company might release its own game-streaming service that will relate to its work with Project Stream, which is Google’s attempt at streaming video games over the internet using the Google Chrome browser. Google already released invites to Project Stream over the weekend.

The Information reported back in February that Google could be releasing a system called the Yeti, which would allow people to stream video games. Google could announce some physical hardware at the GDC event. The company did patent a controller last week, which raised suspicion that a gaming system is on the way.

Bigger picture: Google is potentially entering the video game industry as Amazon is considering their own video game service. The video game industry is a $43.8 billion industry, so it’s not surprise that some of the major companies are considering joining the field.