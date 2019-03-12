WEST VALLEY CITY — Officers Tuesday arrested a motor home driver who allegedly crossed into oncoming traffic, hit four other vehicles and then ran away, police said.

Just after 3 p.m., the motor home allegedly driven by Oliver Byars, 52, of West Valley City, was traveling east on 3500 South in West Valley City when it crossed into westbound lanes. It then hit the four other vehicles, West Valley police said, went onto a sidewalk and hit a power pole along 4000 West.

The motor home then went back into eastbound lanes and stopped, and Byers ran away from the vehicle, police said.

The incident happened on Byers' birthday.

The only reported injury from the crash was one person who complained of leg pain but was not taken to a hospital, police said.

Police searched for Byers in the area but were unable to find him Monday. He was arrested Tuesday for investigation of hit and run in an injury crash, open container, no insurance and expired drivers license.

Impact to traffic as a result of the crash was minimal, according to police.