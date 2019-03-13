I am dismayed that the president is once again calling for cuts to housing assistance.

America is in a housing crisis. A person earning the prevailing minimum wage cannot afford a modest two-bedroom apartment anywhere in America. However, only 1 in 4 eligible households can get housing assistance because of inadequate funding.

It is unconscionable that President Trump would propose to put more families at risk of homelessness by cutting housing assistance in his budget. Everyone deserves a roof over their head. Safe, stable housing has a positive impact on job performance and children in these environments are healthier, happier and do better in school.

I call on our senators and representatives in Washington to reject President Trump's reckless budget cuts and instead increase investments in housing assistance programs.

Heather Buchanan

Ogden