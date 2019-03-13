I recently read your article about how computer science will be critical in our economy and that students should be better educated in this field ("Computer Science education will drive our economy," by Sydnee Dickson and Derek Miller, Feb. 18, 2019). From the point of a junior high school student, I would absolutely love a curriculum that focuses more on computer science. There are going to be dozens of new job categories that require education on this topic.

Another reason that we should have more computer study courses is that technology is always getting better and better. The computer that I am typing this email on would have seemed like magic 100 years ago. And in the 70 years that computers have been around, we have gone from only being able to calculate numbers on them, to being able to search things instantly, play video games and communicate from across the globe. In 20 or 30 years, we will be able to do so much more. Again, jobs will revolve around technology and students should have classes accessible to them at school to better prepare them for the future.

Utah’s Legislature is debating whether to pass a $7 million bill for additional funding for computer education, HB227. I hope that Utah will pass this bill and that we can see an increase in computer education at all levels, not just in high schools, but also at the elementary and junior high school levels. And not just for kids in big schools, but also those in small and rural schools too.

Technology is going to be in every part of our lives, so it makes sense that all kids should study it as part of their regular education.

Alden Bailey

Bountiful