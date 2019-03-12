SALT LAKE CITY — A proposal looking to establish some basic rules for e-scooters and open up previously forbidden roadways to the two-wheeled vehicles earned final legislative approval from the Utah House on Tuesday.

A floor amendment by the House sponsor of SB139, Rep. Adam Robertson, R-Provo, also dropped the minimum age for unsupervised operation of electric scooters on public property from the originally proposed 15 years old to 8 years of age.

During floor discussion of the bill, Robertson stipulated that companies operating e-scooter rental services in Utah, like Bird and Lime, have set the minimum age for renters at 18. Current state law bans motorized scooters from roadways with speed limits in excess of 25 mph, as well as thoroughfares with more than two lanes, but SB139 essentially makes e-scooters legal wherever you can ride a bicycle.

Robertson said the proposal still leaves broad discretion for municipalities to impose their own regulations while also supporting use of the vehicles, which he characterized as another way to address so-called "first mile, last mile" transit challenges.

The bill now moves back to the Senate for that body's consideration of changes made by the House.