SALT LAKE CITY — A new “Star Wars: Episode IX” leak suggests that villain Kylo Ren may make some changes to his helmet.

New photos of the Black Series “Star Wars figures from Hasbro leaked on the internet on Monday. The toys will reportedly be sold at “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” land in Disneyland.

The new set of toys includes First Order figures, which show a new look for Kylo Ren.

As you can see, Ren doesn’t appear quite as he does in “The Force Awakens." Rather, he appears as he does in some rumored concept art for the character. One Reddit user shared photos of that leaked art.

Previous reports indicate that Ren will repair the version of the helmet that he destroyed in “The Last Jedi.” Apparently a “red bonding agent” will “hold the helmet together,” according to ComicBook.com.