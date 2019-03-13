SALT LAKE CITY — A sequel to "Bohemian Rhapsody" is reportedly in the works.

Rudi Dolezal, a filmmaker who directed a number of videos for Queen, told Page Six this week that a follow-up film to the Oscar-nominated film is currently being discussed by members of the Queen family.

He said the band's manager, Jim Beach, has plans for "a sequel that starts with Live Aid."

"Bohemian Rhapsody," which tells the story of the rise of the band Queen, ends with the band's Live Aid concert performance. The sequel would depict Queen's post-Live Aid career, which included filming a number of music videos with Dolezal, including "One Vision."

Dolezal ended up filming 30 videos for Queen and its members. The final one was "These Are the Days of Our Lives," which was Freddie Mercury's final video shoot, according to Page Six.

Good idea?: According to Uproxx, a "Bohemian Rhapsody" sequel makes sense since the film was nominated for four Academy Awards and made more than $850 million at the box office.

"Creatively, though? That's another story, one that's not as interesting compared to the Mercury years," according to Uproxx.

Plot: Rolling Stone has already shared five interesting sequel ideas for a potential new film.

One idea focuses on a story that would include Mercury's post- and pre-Queen life, starting with his upbringing in Zanzibar all the way through to his death in 1991.

Another idea would center around Queen after Mercury's death.