SALT LAKE CITY — “Fortnite” is making some major updates to some original characters.

Epic Games announced Tuesday that it would update styles for older outfits, which comes as a part of the team’s decision to update art throughout the game.

"When we create outfits for you to suit up in before dropping from the Battle Bus, we’re invested in improving them over time based on your feedback. We’ve seen you being vocal about wanting to see the face behind the masks of some of our helmeted outfits, so we’ve done a pass on previous outfits,” the company said in a blog post.

"One of the coolest things about making art for Fortnite is that the game is regularly being updated and that we have the opportunity to work on things we want to polish. As we continue to develop the art of Fortnite, we’ve added new technology for creating cosmetics which enable us to add variety and customizations to existing outfits as well!"

Six different outfits will receive makeovers with the new 8.10 patch update, according to ComicBook.com.

More updates: As I wrote about for the Deseret News, the patch update also made it so that Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players will compete against each other by default. In the past, this was an opt-in option. The game also added a new hamster-wheel-like vehicle.