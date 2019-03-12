PARK CITY — A North Carolina man has been charged in Summit County with human smuggling.

Thomas Patrick Donehoo Jr., 38, of Alexander, North Carolina, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with the third-degree felony, in addition to drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, both class B misdemeanors.

On March 7, Donehoo was pulled over by the Utah Highway Patrol on I-80 for going 7 mph over the speed limit, according to charging documents.

The trooper could smell marijuana in the vehicle and found several "marijuana cigars" and 12 envelopes with marijuana wax, the charges state.

When the trooper interviewed a passenger in the backseat, the man, who only spoke Spanish, said he entered the U.S. illegally 17 days ago and Donehoo agreed to drive him to Georgia where he would be paid $3,000, according to charging documents.

This is the second human smuggling case in Summit County this year.

In January, Rolando Gomez-Gomez, 33, was also charged in Summit County's 3rd District Court with the third-degree felony. In addition, he was charged with giving false information to a police officer, a class C misdemeanor, and speeding, an infraction.

Gomez-Gomez was also pulled over on I-80 for speeding, according to charging documents. Inside his vehicle, law enforcers found eight men "attempting to hide," the charges state. Investigators learned that Gomez-Gomez was paid to transport his passengers to various states, including Nebraska and New Jersey, the charges state.