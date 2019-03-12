SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson has reduced the number of deputy mayors and created an environmental services office as part a county government reorganization.

Wilson, who replaced now Congressman Ben McAdams in January, said the restructuring meets the current and future needs of county residents. It is intended to expand the country's regional role and be more responsive to the environment, growth, human services and affordable housing.

"Over the past few years, I have had a unique opportunity to meet hundreds of people on their doorsteps, most of them in Salt Lake County. Our residents want clean air. They want transportation options that get them to work on time. They are concerned about quality and affordable housing and mostly, they are concerned about the health and safety of their family," she said.

Wilson reduced the number of deputy mayors from four to three. Darrin Casper will be over finance and administration, while Erin Litvack will oversee county services. A yet-to-be named deputy mayor will take on regional operations.

McAdams left the county with a strong organization and excellent staff, Wilson said.

"The new organization simply provides a better framework for addressing current and future challenges,” she said.

The environmental office will focus on air quality, sustainability, open space and the Wasatch canyons.

"With growth, we need to fight to preserve our access to open space, our recreation and our excellent quality of life," Wilson said. "This new organization will enable Salt Lake County to serve its residents with greater focus and efficiency and address quality of life concerns."

Wilson said the decreasing amount of unincorporated area in the county makes its role as a regional government more clear.

The regional operations office will deal with transportation, housing affordability, regional planning, canyon management, public works and environmental impacts. It will also focus on the expanding tech sector and the new inland port.

Wilson will deliver her State of the County speech and seek advice and consent of the County Council for her senior leadership team on March 26.