HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The active-duty 388th and reserve 419th Fighter Wings will conduct increased flying operations over the next month, including night-flying missions with the F-35A Lightning II.

According to a statement from the base, local residents may notice increased activity during the evening hours as pilots continue to sharpen their night-time combat flying skills.

However, the statement noted that due to runway construction currently underway, the flight patterns will change and communities not accustomed to seeing and hearing aircraft may notice an increase in activity throughout the construction period, including cities as far south as Salt Lake City and Bountiful. Runway construction will continue throughout the spring and early summer.

The current schedule calls for night flying through early April with normal pauses on the weekends, as well as a brief pause from March 26 through April 1.

The wings share a fleet of more than 50 F-35A aircraft and are required to train at night to maintain their readiness and all-weather capabilities.