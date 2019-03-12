LAS VEGAS — BYU is headed back to the NCAA Tournament, thanks to its 3-point shooting and solid defense against West Coast Conference No. 1 seed Gonzaga.

The No. 2 seed Cougars beat the Zags 82-68 in the West Coast Conference women's basketball championship game Tuesday, giving BYU (25-6) the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

It was the Cougars' third win over the nationally ranked Zags (28-4) this season.

BYU had a season high 13 3-pointers against Gonzaga, with Brenna Chase hitting seven from long range. Chase had 25 points, while Paisley Johnson added 19 points and three 3-pointers and Shaylee Gonzales added 20 points.

The Cougars held Gonzaga to 34.7 percent shooting from the field, while BYU shot 47.3 percent, including 52 percent from 3-point range.

The Cougars, making their fourth appearance in the WCC title game in the past six years, opened up the second quarter with a 16-0 run, then built their lead to as many as 16 points in the third quarter. Gonzaga, though, fought its way back into the game, cutting the deficit to as little as seven points late in the third before BYU put the win away in the fourth.

This will be the Cougars' first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016, as they wait until Monday to find out their NCAA destination.

