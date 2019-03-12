SALT LAKE CITY — Drake won’t be playing his collab with Michael Jackson on his current tour.

The “Scorpion” singer is currently touring in the U.K. for his “Assassination Vacation” tour and has dropped the hit “Don’t Matter to Me” single from his setlist, Variety reports. The song appeared on Drake’s “Scorpion” album, which dropped in June 2018.

Drake previously played the song throughout the 2018 “Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour” — which was originally supposed to come to Salt Lake City before it was canceled (twice).

“While the omission may simply be because Drake already tried the song once on tour and the song's not a major hit in his catalog, it could certainly also be a conscious decision following the airing of HBO's explosive, Jackson-centered documentary, ‘Leaving Neverland,’” according to XXL Magazine, a hip-hop news magazine.

During his first night at Manchester Arena, Drake began and opened the shows with the same songs that he played during his North American tour last summer. However, the Jackson song did not appear in the setlist, according to TMZ.

Context: Drake’s decision to omit the song comes as radio stations have elected to cut Jackson’s music from their playlists over the "Leaving Neverland" documentary, which documents Jackson's alleged sexual assaults on children, according to my report for the Deseret News.

Stations in England, Canada and New Zealand have all decided to take Jackson’s music away from their radio stations. In the U.S., Cumulus, which owns nearly 500 stations, has decided to let each radio station decide what to do with Jackson’s music.