PROVO — No. 25 BYU men’s tennis returns home to host West Coast Conference foes Pacific and St. Mary’s on Friday and Saturday at the Indoor Tennis Courts.

The Cougars host Pacific on Friday, Mar. 15, at 1 p.m. MDT following the women’s tennis match. BYU faces St. Mary’s the following day, Saturday, Mar. 16, at 11 a.m. MDT.

NO. 22 BYU

The Cougars (12-2, 1-0 WCC) swept Boise State 4-0 on the road last week. Doubles duo Matthew Pearce and Mateo Vereau Melendez were named WCC doubles team of the week and Jeffrey Hsu was named WCC singles player of the week. Sean Hill represents BYU as the No. 97 player in the nation and Hill and Hsu are the No. 37 doubles team in the nation.

PACIFIC

The Tigers (3-8, 0-0 WCC) are coming off a 0-4 loss to California. This match will open WCC play for Pacific. The Cougars hold a 6-3 advantage over the Tigers in their overall record.

ST. MARY’S

The Gaels (1-9, 0-1 WCC) finished 0-7 against California last week. BYU holds a 7-1 overall record over St. Mary’s going into this match.

GAME PROMOTION

Free pizza and admission.

Free t-shirts and tennis balls will be given throughout the match.

Scores for both matches will be updated on the men’s tennis schedule page as soon as matches are completed.