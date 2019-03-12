SALT LAKE CITY — Inappropriate fan behavior inside Vivint Arena won’t be tolerated.

In the wake of Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook’s heated incident with a Utah Jazz fan during the game on Monday night, the franchise issued a permanent ban of the local fan, Shane Keisel, who was involved in the verbal altercation.

The team announced Tuesday that the ban is effective immediately and includes all arena events after conducting an investigation.

It was determined that Keisel violated the NBA Code of Conduct through excessive and derogatory verbal abuse toward Westbrook and the franchise stated “there is no place in our game for personal attacks or disrespect.”

Jazz players Donovan Mitchell, Thabo Sefolosha and Rudy Gobert all came to Westbrook’s defense.

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to enjoy and play the game in a safe, positive and inclusive environment,” Jazz president Steve Starks said in a statement. “Offensive and abusive behavior does not reflect the values of the Miller family, our organization and the community. We all have a responsibility to respect the game of basketball and, more importantly, each other as human beings. This has always been a hallmark of our incredible fan base and should forever be our standard moving forward."