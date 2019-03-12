PROVO — No. 22 BYU men's tennis swept the West Coast Conference Player of the Week honors with Matthew Pearce and Mateo Vereau Melendez as the doubles team of the week while Jeffrey Hsu was honored as singles player of the week.

For the second time this season, Pearce and Vereau were honored as the doubles team of the week. The duo clinched the doubles point for the Cougars in their match against Boise State by defeating Simon Stenlund and Luka Soskic 6-3 at No. 3 doubles.

Hsu earns his first individual honor of the season after finishing first for the Cougars to put them up 2-0. He bested Jack Heslin 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2 singles, which proved crucial in their 4-0 sweep over the Broncos.

BYU is 12-2 on the season and will host WCC foes Pacific and St. Mary’s at the Indoor Tennis Courts this weekend. They face Pacific on Friday, March 15 at 1 p.m. MDT following the women's match. Their match against St. Mary's will be on Saturday, March 16 at 11 a.m. MDT.

Read the full WCC release here.