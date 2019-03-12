ST. GEORGE — Dixie State senior outfielder Brody Clifford was named Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Baseball Player of the Week on Tuesday after his record-breaking weekend in the Trailblazers’ road sweep at Adams State.

Clifford played in all four games at ASU with one start and batted .545 (6-for-11) with four home runs, 10 RBIs and nine runs scored. He came off the bench in the series opener last Friday and went 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and two runs scored in DSU's 15-6 win.

Then after pinch-hit appearances in games two and three on Saturday, Clifford enjoyed an all-time career day in Sunday’s series finale, going 5-for-7 with a DSU school record four home runs and a school record-tying nine RBIs in DSU's 28-9 win. He led off the game with a homer, then connected for a three-run shot in the fourth inning before belting a grand slam in the fifth. Clifford just missed the "home run cycle," though he did hit another solo homer to lead off the seventh.

In all, the senior outfielder broke or tied six DSU individual single-game school records on the day, including for homers (4), total bases (17) runs scored (6), RBIs (9), base hits (5) and at-bats (7).

Clifford and the Trailblazers (14-4, 4-0 RMAC) will play host to Colorado-Colorado Springs in a four-game conference series this Friday through Sunday at Bruce Hurst Field.