SALT LAKE CITY — “Fortnite” will now make it so that all PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will be grouped in the same matchmaking pool, according to the game’s latest patch notes.

Epic Games announced a change to its cross-play matchmaking, combining Xbox One and PS4 pools together that will require Xbox One gamers to opt in for cross-play.

Players who opt out of Xbox One and PS4 cross-play will be limited to only Creative Mode and Playground mode.

Similarly, the game will combine mobile and Nintendo Switch pools together. That means that Switch gamers will be in the same pool as iOS and Android gamers by default, The Verge notes.

Before this, Switch players combined with Xbox One and PS4 cross-play parties in matchmaking.

“We expect an on-average better per-game experience for both Mobile and Switch players,” according to the Epic Games patch notes. “Motivating factor is unlocking optimization potential allowing us to run more playlists during more hours of the day while supporting more data center locations.”

Flashback: Sony first turned on cross-play as optional choice for “Fortnite” back in the fall.

More updates: The patch notes add a new vehicle to “Fortnite” called “The Baller,” which looks not unlike a hamster wheel and operates similarly to those spinning balls in “Jurassic World.”