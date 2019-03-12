LAS VEGAS — BYU and Gonzaga will meet again on the basketball court Tuesday, this time with an automatic NCAA Tournament bid on the line.

The Cougars and the Zags will play in the West Coast Conference's women's championship game on Tuesday at 2 p.m. MT at Orleans Arena. BYU rallied for a victory over Pepperdine in the WCC semifinals Monday, while Gonzaga advanced by edging Saint Mary's in double overtime.

BYU has upset nationally ranked Gonzaga in their two previous meetings, narrowly winning tight contests both times.

Here's how to tune in for the title game:

2019 WCC Tournament women's championship game

BYU (24-6) vs. Gonzaga (28-3)

TV: ESPNU

Radio: BYU Radio

Follow along with our live blog below: