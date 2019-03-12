SALT LAKE CITY — “Full House” fans have not had a good morning.

What happened: Lori Loughlin was among dozens of parents, college coaches and college prep executives who are accused of carrying out a national conspiracy to help students get into prestigious colleges in the U.S., CNN reports.

Federal prosecutors released a massive federal indictment on Tuesday that showed these parents allegedly paid for a college prep organization to take entrance tests for them. Prosecutors alleged that the organization “bribed college coaches to help admit the students into college as recruited athletes, regardless of their actual ability,” according to CNN.

The documents allege that some of the defendants actually “created fake athletic profiles for students to make them appear to be successful athletes.”

Athletic coaches from schools like Yale, Stanford, the University of Southern California, Wake Forest and Georgetown.

Celebrities: Actresses Loughlin and Felicity Huffman were named among the near-four dozen people implicated in the charges, Fox News reports.

Loughlin and her husband reportedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team,” according to The Cut.

According to USA Today, “Full House” fans shared surprised and scared reactions to the news since Loughlin played Aunt Becky in the ‘90s sitcom.

Reactions: "So Aunt Becky from Full House and Lynette Scavo from Desperate Housewives are involved in this college exam scheme and have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Why is everything so weird now," another person said.

So Aunt Becky from Full House and Lynette Scavo from Desperate Housewives are involved in this college exam scheme and have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Why is everything so weird now — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 12, 2019

"Aunt Becky paid $500,000 to bribe her daughters' way into USC? A HALF A MILLION DOLLARS just to get them into USC? How bad were their grades and test scores?" another tweeted.

