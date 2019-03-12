SALT LAKE CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook’s heated verbal interaction with a Utah Jazz fan has evoked a media firestorm following Monday night’s victory.

Did Westbrook go too far? Are Jazz fans too rowdy?

Numerous topics have flooded national sports media outlets since the initial incident occurred where Westbrook threatened heckling Jazz fan, Shane Keisel.

“I swear.... I’ll (expletive) you up,” Westbrook told Jazz fans. “You and your wife. I’ll (expletive) you up.”

The Jazz organization issued a statement on the matter, expressing that they “are continuing to investigate the unfortunate exchange” and “if it is determined that any fans violated the NBA Code of Conduct, appropriate action will be taken.”

Jazz forward Thabo Sefolosha previously teamed with Russell Westbrook for six seasons in OKC from 2008-14, where they experienced everything from an NBA Finals appearance in 2012 to a pair of Western Conference finals runs in 2011 and 2014.

After mulling over the situation, Sefolosha wanted to speak up on the issue as he supported his former teammate on Tuesday.

“I stand 100% with Russell Westbrook on what happened in yesterday’s game,” Sefolosha shared on Instagram. “I love our fans but there are limits that can not be crossed! Support and cheer for your team and enjoy the action but fans like Shane Keisel, who use that platform to spur there hateful and racist views need to be held accountable.”

Five Utah Jazz fans received "warning cards" that their comments, gestures and/or behaviors directed at players were in violation of the NBA Fan Code of Conduct but were able to return to their seats after their verbal altercation with Westbrook.

Keisel told his side of the story to KSL-TV's Jeremiah Jensen on Monday night.

Shane Keisel, the Jazz fan who was involved in a verbal altercation with Russell Westbrook during the Jazz loss to the Thunder, explains his side of what happened. @KSL5TV @kslsports #nba pic.twitter.com/ScCSRttTCg — Jeremiah Jensen (@JJSportsBeat) March 12, 2019

The Jazz are discussing future adjustments to prevent situations like that from happening again but weren’t able to provide any updates to the Deseret News, as of Tuesday afternoon.