PROVO — The BYU women’s tennis team begins conference play against Portland and also battles against Utah in the Deseret First Duel this weekend at home.

Matches against Portland will be held on Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. MDT at the BYU Indoor Tennis Courts. On Saturday, March 16 at 3 p.m. MDT, the Cougars will battle against Utah, playing indoors unless the weather permits outdoor play.

BYU

BYU is now 6-4 on the season after claiming a 6-1 victory over Utah State. Junior Polina Malykh extended her winning streak to 7-0 after clinching the match in No. 3 singles. Duo Samantha Smith and Taylah Beckman extended their doubles record to 6-2 after a match win in No. 2 doubles.

Portland

The Pilots have a 6-4 season record after losing a pair of matches to Arizona and Grand Canyon last weekend. The Cougars hold an 8-1 advantage in the all-time record with Portland.

Utah

The Utes maintain an 8-3 record after taking a 4-3 victory against No. 28 Washington State and suffering a 3-4 loss to No. 7 Washington this weekend. The Cougars hold a 6-11 record against Utah since 2003.