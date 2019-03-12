SALT LAKE CITY — It looks like the solution to the budget impasse between the House and the Senate may be solved by creating a task force to come up with a new tax reform plan.

House Majority Whip Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, received permission Tuesday morning to open a bill file "to create a task force to study and come up with recommendations to fix our budget and tax structure problem."

The proposal comes as lawmakers are wrapping up their 45-day session that ends at midnight Thursday.

Schultz spent much of the morning shuttling between the House and Senate with a handful of spreadsheets. The House and Senate have been divided over a plan from House Speaker Brad Wilson to withhold $400 million from the $19 billion budget.

Wilson, R-Kaysville, announced the plan to the House Republican caucus on Friday, the day after he, along with Gov. Gary Herbert and Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, pulled the plug on a House tax reform bill

That bill would have expanded the state sales tax base to include services, as well as lowered sales and income tax rates to address the growing imbalance between revenue growth in sales and income taxes.

The House plan to hold $400 million back despite an earlier agreement with Senate GOP leadership on a $19 billion budget has sparked discussions about alternatives to taxing services, including restoring the full sales tax on food.

Monday night, the Senate substituted a resolution so it would amend the Utah Constitution to allow income taxes to be used for social service needs in addition to education.

Contributing: Katie McKellar