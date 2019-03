SALT LAKE CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook and Utah Jazz fans didn’t get along on Monday night.

A Utah Jazz fan reportedly triggered Westbrook, who defended himself to the fan, according to the Deseret News. “I swear ... I’ll (expletive) you up,” Westbrook told Jazz fans. “You and your wife. I’ll (expletive) you up.”

Westbrook said the fan told him “to get down on your knees like you’re used to.”

Here's the censored version of Russell Westbrook's verbal altercation with Utah Jazz fans. pic.twitter.com/VIE5vNJy95 — Deseret News Sports (@desnewssports) March 12, 2019

NBA players, media members and others responded to the incident on Twitter.

Raymond Felton: “I’m going to speak on this, and I want everyone in here to really tune into this and understand...” pic.twitter.com/2rXjcQhAMV — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) March 12, 2019

As a former NBA video coordinator, I can confidently state that the Utah Jazz fan’s wife has no chance against Russell Westbrook one-on-one. — Sean Keane (@seankeane) March 12, 2019

It’s correct to think the fan is lying. It’s correct to think Westbrook crosses the line. It’s not correct to lump an entire fanbase in with the conduct of a few idiots who took things too far. Is it that hard? Really? — SLC Dunk (@slcdunk) March 12, 2019

my forthcoming book with an NBA veteran has a significant passage about fans in Utah from a player's perspective and so this Westbrook thing is...not surprising — carvell (@carvellwallace) March 12, 2019

protect Russell Westbrook at all costs — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) March 12, 2019

Been to all 29 arenas. Jazz fans are by far the worst. And it's not even close. Something wrong with those people. — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) March 12, 2019

100% chance that The Jazz Fan and Russ were both in the wrong . This is my stance on the matter knowing zero specifics, not being at the game, and most definitely not believing any of the opposing testimonies that paint one or the other as complete Boyscouts. — Sean O'Connell (@realOCsports) March 12, 2019

There is a 100% chance that whatever that fan in Utah said to Russell Westbrook, he would be embarrassed to tell his family, his co-workers and his boss.



It takes some real heat to draw that visceral of a reaction.



Everyone’s a tough guy until it’s no longer anonymous. — Micah Adams (@MicahAdams13) March 12, 2019