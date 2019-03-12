SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Sen. Mitt Romney took to Twitter Tuesday to share a video of his staff presenting him with a birthday cake, only it wasn’t quite a birthday cake: it was a bunch of Twinkies stuck together with candles on top.
Romney said, “My team surprised me with a cake made out of my favorite snack — twinkies! Looking forward to all this year has in store.”Comment on this story
The video: In the video, Romney is seen smiling and laughing over the cake, saying, “Oh my goodness, what I’ve always wanted!”
He then proceeds to pull out his candles one by one to blow them out.
“These are all wishes I’m getting,” Romney is heard saying.
The social media response: The video has been making waves on social media, with many people commenting on the Twinkie cake and the unique way Romney blows out his candles.
Many are giving Romney credit for his germ-free way of blowing out birthday candles.
Romney turned 72 years old Tuesday, March 12.
History: Romney has sort of a storiedhistory with Twinkies.