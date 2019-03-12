SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Sen. Mitt Romney took to Twitter Tuesday to share a video of his staff presenting him with a birthday cake, only it wasn’t quite a birthday cake: it was a bunch of Twinkies stuck together with candles on top.

My team surprised me with a cake made out of my favorite snack—twinkies! Looking forward to all this year has in store. pic.twitter.com/lQfyIrQ9Qe — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 12, 2019

Romney said, “My team surprised me with a cake made out of my favorite snack — twinkies! Looking forward to all this year has in store.”

The video: In the video, Romney is seen smiling and laughing over the cake, saying, “Oh my goodness, what I’ve always wanted!”

He then proceeds to pull out his candles one by one to blow them out.

“These are all wishes I’m getting,” Romney is heard saying.

The social media response: The video has been making waves on social media, with many people commenting on the Twinkie cake and the unique way Romney blows out his candles.

You may think you don't need to watch this video of Mitt Romney getting a cake made out of twinkies, but otherwise how will you find out what completely bizarre way Mitt Romney blows out birthday candles https://t.co/38a2bwuu1j — bs (@bart_smith) March 12, 2019

One year ago Mitt Romney blessed us with the knowledge that his favorite meat is hot dog, and now we learn that his favorite snack is Twinkie, the hot dog of cake products — Helen Rosner (@hels) March 12, 2019

I want a Twinkie cake. — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) March 12, 2019

He blows out the candles like a rational robot — David Israel (@compchocula) March 12, 2019

We're losing sight of the forest for the trees here. IS THAT A TWINKIE CAKE?? https://t.co/mrlaLpZU0m — Lauren Dezenski (@LaurenDezenski) March 12, 2019

may god grant us all the blissful ignorance of mitt romney blowing out the candles on his twinkie cake one...by...one https://t.co/kCMH56K1L3 — Kevin Eike (@kevineike) March 12, 2019

I'm clinging to this video of Mitt Romney and his Twinkie birthday cake, trying to remember an earlier, less insane time in politics pic.twitter.com/W0d1mzS6Ui — Dajo, to save time 🍎 (@davejorgenson) March 12, 2019

It’s not even 11 a.m. and this platform has already #blessed us with Trump tweeting about Einstein flying a plane, Mitt Romney awkwardly receiving a Twinkie’s birthday cake, and Aunt Becky getting arrested for bribing her daughter into college.



What. A. Day. — Tess Yocom (@TessYocom) March 12, 2019

Many are giving Romney credit for his germ-free way of blowing out birthday candles.

I have to give him credit as much as it pains me. Blowing across food other people will eat does spread germs. — Gregory Howard (@gregorylh411) March 12, 2019

Senator Romney @MittRomney has a Twinkie cake and doesn’t blow out the candles but uses another method for doing so? Two more reasons I respect man. #mittiskillingit https://t.co/cSOufbnOTg — Swoopster (@MrJackofAllTra3) March 12, 2019

I hate a million things about Mitt Romney but I'm totally into how he blows out candles. Last thing I want is your spitty mouth covering a cake. — scharpling (@scharpling) March 12, 2019

Romney turned 72 years old Tuesday, March 12.

History: Romney has sort of a storiedhistory with Twinkies.