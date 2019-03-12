SALT LAKE CITY — Pac-12 Conference Commissioner Larry Scott will stay a hotel in Las Vegas that comes with some pretty strong benefits.

Scott is reportedly staying at the Sky Suites two-bedroom Sky Villa at Aria Resort and Casino, according to The Oregonian.

The room costs $7,500 per night and comes with a private butler.

The room includes 24-hour butler service and luxury airport transportation. It also comes with a private elevator and 3,370 square feet.

And it includes a jacuzzi soaking tub inside the suite. A fully stocked bar and a powder room come with the package, too.

You also receive access to a private pool and a bottle of champagne and chocolate-dipped strawberries.

On Wednesday, Pac-12 men’s basketball teams, including the University of Utah, will travel to Las Vegas for a four-day tournament for the NCAA Tournament berth, the Deseret News reported.

Scott’s decision to stay at the hotel comes as the Pac-12 struggles behind power conferences when it comes to revenue distributed among other schools, according to The New York Times.