SALT LAKE CITY — The new "Aladdin" trailer premiered on Good Morning America this morning, and it shows off iconic scenes from the original film as well as other looks for Will Smith’s Genie.Comment on this story
Watch the trailer below:
The trailer features Aladdin (Mena Massoud) being turned into a prince, Genie (Will Smith) looking a little more human than he did the last time we saw him and that classic magic carpet ride.
Disney also released a new poster for the film this morning.
Social media reaction: Fans have shared their excitement for the film, with some giving it the meme treatment.
Others are not big on how the film looks.
What do you think? Will you be seeing this film?
“Aladdin” arrives in theaters May 24.