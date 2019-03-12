SALT LAKE CITY — The new "Aladdin" trailer premiered on Good Morning America this morning, and it shows off iconic scenes from the original film as well as other looks for Will Smith’s Genie.

Watch the trailer below:

The trailer features Aladdin (Mena Massoud) being turned into a prince, Genie (Will Smith) looking a little more human than he did the last time we saw him and that classic magic carpet ride.

Disney also released a new poster for the film this morning.

Check out the new poster for Disney’s #Aladdin. See it in theaters May 24. pic.twitter.com/pr2yaSR2Nk — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) March 12, 2019

Social media reaction: Fans have shared their excitement for the film, with some giving it the meme treatment.

I'd be lying if I said this shot didn't get me ridiculously excited. 🧞‍♂️😍 #Aladdin pic.twitter.com/WrUQe6HKOZ — Saoirse (@Saoirseeeee) March 12, 2019

lads, this the genie looks way better in the full aladdin trailer. they haven't ruined our childhoods. i will go to see this. pic.twitter.com/kWyVr1kcsk — Mrs GIFLord DanielléDASH (@DanielleDASH) March 12, 2019

He is the only one that mATTERS #Aladdin pic.twitter.com/grhmUnWNcE — Becky || SAW CAPTAIN MARVEL ︽✵︽ (@xBreeTanner) March 12, 2019

Others are not big on how the film looks.

how does this movie look expensive and low budget at the same time — AmanA (@Aman_Aberra) March 12, 2019

This looks like a Disney Channel movie. — Restless Raider (@TXTechsanAlum) March 12, 2019

You made the movie into the Bollywood style not Arabian style thx for destroying the good image of Aladdin 🤬🤬🤬 — hamad1981 (@hamadfaisalk) March 12, 2019

This CGI is embarrassing coming from the same studio that does Marvel. — Jonny Ram (@JonnyRamRVA) March 12, 2019

What do you think? Will you be seeing this film?

“Aladdin” arrives in theaters May 24.