Utah Valley's Jake Toolson has been named the Western Athletic Conference men's basketball Player of the Year, while Wyatt Lowell has earned WAC Freshman of the Year honors, the league office announced on Tuesday.

Toolson (Gilbert, Arizona) becomes the first player in UVU history to earn WAC Player of the Year honors, while Lowell (Gilbert, Arizona) is the first UVU player to receive the league's Freshman of the Year honor.

Toolson was named the WAC Player of the Year after posting five games with 20 or more points in WAC play. During league play, he ranked third in the WAC in three-point percentage (47.4), free throw percentage (87.3), and three-pointers per game (2.3). He also ranked fourth in both scoring (16.7) and field goal percentage (54.0) and sixth in minutes per game (33.8). Toolson was named WAC Player of the Week once this season. Toolson was also named to the All-WAC First Team.

The junior guard is the only player in the nation that has played in 20 or more games while shooting better than 55 percent from the field (56.1 percent), 45 percent from three-point range (48.5 percent), and 85 percent from the free throw line (86.5 percent). Such a season has only been accomplished 20 times since 1992. Of that group, only 10 players in that group scored over 300 total points in a season. Toolson is one of those 10 players. He ranks 26th in the nation at the free throw line (86.9) and 44th nationally in field goal percentage (55.9).

Toolson is the first player from UVU to earn the WAC’s top honor. His uncle, Danny Ainge, won the award in 1989. Other notable previous WAC Player of the Year honorees include Tim Hardaway (‘89), Keith Van Horn (‘95, ‘96, ‘97), Nick Fazekas (Nevada, ‘05, ‘06, ‘07), and Pascal Siakam (NM State, 2016).

Lowell earns WAC Freshman of the Year honors after leading all WAC freshmen in scoring (5.4), rebounding (3.0) and steals (0.5) in WAC play. He scored in double-digits in WAC games three times with two starts. Lowell becomes the first player in UVU history to earn the WAC Freshman of the Year honor.

Utah Valley has earned the No. 2 seed at the WAC Tournament this week. The Wolverines will take on No. 7 Kanas City on Thursday, March 14 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and ESPN 960 AM radio.