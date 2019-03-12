SALT LAKE CITY — Being compared to NFL stars like Le’Veon Bell, Ndamukong Suh, Jamie Collins, Trey Flowers and Adrian Peterson would normally be considered quite the compliment.

That isn’t necessarily the case in this situation for Ziggy Ansah.

The former BYU defensive end and the aforementioned players are considered among the riskiest free agents on the market, according to an NFL.com expert.

“When you spend gobs of cash, there is risk involved. A lot,” NFL.com columnist Adam Schein wrote. “Some players cash in and tune out. Other players press. Guys are in new systems with new teammates. Sometimes they don't jell, sometimes they don't recover from injury as anticipated, sometimes it just doesn't work.

“Bottom line: Free agency's an inexact science.”

In Schein’s estimation, these are the nine “riskiest players on the open market” this offseason:

1. Ndamukong Suh (defensive tackle); 2. Jamie Collins (linebacker); 3. Le’Veon Bell (running back); 4. Trey Flowers (defensive line); 5. Adrian Peterson (running back); 6. Earl Thomas (safety); 7. Ziggy Ansah (defensive end); 8. Tevin Coleman (running back); and 9. Sheldon Richardson (defensive tackle).

Here’s what Schein had to say about Ansah, who’s spent the first part of his career with the Detroit Lions:

“I've always been a big fan and thought he was underrated and underappreciated in his prime with the Lions. But Ansah has had trouble staying healthy, missing 14 games over the past three seasons.

“I think a smart, playoff favorite will pounce on a short-term prove-it deal and hope Ansah gets back to his double-digit-sack form. But maybe, with Ziggy turning 30 in May, his productive days are behind him.”

Instant classic

Saturday's loss to San Diego was a tough one for the Salt Lake Stallions, but they can take some solace in knowing that it's being lauded as one of the best games in the entire history of the Alliance of American Football.

Seriously, though, endings don't get much more exciting than what happened in this one.

The AAF's social media manager referred to it as an "instant classic" on Twitter while tweeting out highlights (and a lowlight of a final few plays if you're a Stallions fan).

An instant classic. Saturday's thriller between the Fleet and Stallions is worth another look. #JoinTheAlliance pic.twitter.com/zyVKDMF1tD — The Alliance (@TheAAF) March 11, 2019

As the Deseret News' Brandon Judd chronicled, the Stallions scored a last-minute, go-ahead touchdown and two-point conversion only to watch the win slip out of their hands with a Fleet field goal on the final play of the 27-25 game.

Someone's missing

College basketball analyst Jeff Goodman noticed an omission from the Naismith Coach of the Year semifinalists list. He happens to be the guy who's coached the Utah State basketball team to a 25-6 record and a regular season co-Mountain West Conference championship.

Naismith Coach of the Year semifinalists:



Rick Barnes

Chris Beard

Tony Bennett

John Calipari

Mark Few

Tom Izzo

Nate Oats

Matt Painter

Kelvin Sampson

Roy Williams

Mike Young



Missing: Craig Smith of Utah State. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 11, 2019

Lesson learned

Rule No. 1: Always keep your eye on the ball.

Rule No. 2: See Rule No. 1.

Better not fall for that in the regular season 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZT2j9WlQQj — ESPN (@espn) March 11, 2019

And finally ...

Utah offensive lineman Paul Toala gave a heartwarming example of how to combine being a loving father and a hard-working football player in this adorable video that Ute receiver Britain Covey shared on social media Monday.