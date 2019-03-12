SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for March 12.

The Rome Italy Temple is a “hinge point” in Latter-day Saint history, President Russell M. Nelson says. Read more.

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook defended a heated exchange with a Utah Jazz fan and his wife. Read more.

Young people protested the collapse of the Utah conversion therapy bill. Read more.

Former BYU hoops coach Steve Cleveland says Cougar players leaving early is disruptive and costly. Read more.

A look at our education coverage:

A look at our top-read stories:

'Jeopardy' legend Ken Jennings honors host Alex Trebek in New York Times op-ed

Pope Francis meets with President Nelson in the Vatican

Life after 'Studio C': An inside look at JK! Studios, the new venture from BYUtv’s former stars

President Nelson refers to apostles Peter, Paul during Rome Temple dedication

News from the U.S. and world:

U.K. Parliament to hold a crucial Brexit vote | The New York Times

Tiny Costa Rica has a Green New Deal, too. It matters for the whole planet. | The New York Times

The tragedy of Baltimore | The New York Times

A California man taking a trip with his brother weeks before becoming a dad was on the fatal Ethiopian Airlines flight | CNN