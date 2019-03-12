PROVO — Although country star Keith Urban had a hit with the song "Blue Ain't Your Color," the Australian singer has a chance to prove that he doesn't mind a little blue on himself.

Coming to Brigham Young University's LaVell Edwards Stadium this July 4, Urban will headline the 2019 Bank of American Fork Stadium of Fire — a first for the 2018 CMA Entertainer of the Year.

Presented by Toyota, this year's Stadium of Fire will also feature actor and wordsmith Chuck Norris, the trampoline team Flippenout, as well as skydivers, the Stadium of Fire Dancers, a military flyover and the nation's largest stadium fireworks display.

Presale tickets for Stadium of Fire begins Monday, March 18, 10 a.m. MT. Patrons can purchase tickets on BYUtickets.com or by calling the BYU ticket office at 801-422-2981. Individuals can purchase up to 12 tickets at a time online.

The promo code to purchase presale tickets is “URBAN2019”, all caps.