LAS VEGAS — Sixth-seeded Utah State women's basketball (16-15, 10-8 Mountain West) lost, 64-41, to No. 3 Wyoming (21-7, 13-5 MW) in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Championship on Monday in the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev.

Junior guard/forward Shannon Dufficy led the Aggies with 17 points and nine rebounds. Dufficy's nine boards put her at 320 total rebounds this season to rank first in a single-season in program history.

After a Dufficy bucket tied it up at 4-4 in the first quarter, Wyoming used a 9-0 run to take the 13-4 lead. After a Dufficy triple and jumper, the Cowgirls extended their lead to 12, 21-9. A jumper from junior guard/forward Hailey Bassett made it a 10-point game, but a Wyoming layup gave the Cowgirls the 23-11 lead at the end of the period.

The Aggies made it a nine-point game, 29-20, in the second quarter after jumpers from Dufficy and Bassett, a three from senior guard Rachel Brewster and a Dufficy layup. Wyoming, however, closed out the stanza with an 8-1 run to take the 37-21 lead into the half.

Wyoming opened the third quarter with a 15-4 run to take the 52-25 lead with 3:14 to play. The Aggies closed out the period with a 6-0 run off of a pair of jumpers from junior forward Marlene Aniambossou and a layup from junior guard Olivia West to trim the lead to 21 at 52-31 heading into the final stanza.

The Aggies trimmed the lead to 19, 56-37, after a layup from junior guard Lindsey Jensen-Baker and a couple jumpers from Dufficy. Wyoming extended its lead back out to 25, 64-39, with less than two minutes to play. A jumper from freshman guard Steph Gorman trimmed the lead as Wyoming took the 64-41 victory.

Wyoming had four players score in double figures, led by senior forward Marta Gomez with 19.

USU finished the night shooting 34.5 percent (19-of-55) from the field, 18.2 percent (2-of-11) from behind the arc and 50.0 percent (1-of-2) at the free throw line. Wyoming shot 53.2 percent (25-of-47) from the floor, 44.4 percent (4-of-9) from behind the 3-point line and 76.9 percent (10-of-13) at the free throw line.