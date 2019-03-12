SALT LAKE CITY — Katherine Schwarzenegger recently shared some details about planning her wedding with Chris Pratt, according to USA Today.

“I mean, I feel like we're all really involved in wedding planning,” she told Entertainment Tonight over the weekend. “I think that for me my family is very involved. I'm very involved, (Chris is) very involved so it's a great combination of everything and just a really exciting and fun (time).”

She told Entertainment Tonight that she’s been living with Pratt on a farm. She said the lifestyle has been different from what she expected.

“I still have a lot to learn when it comes to the lambs,” Schwarzenegger told Entertainment Tonight. “I already knew they were adorable but … just like getting to hold them is just an incredible experience and seeing them interact with their moms … dogs are the same way. Just being able to see (them) come into the world and be in such a happy and great environment is just really special.”

She told E! News that the farm feels like home, too.

"We don't live there full time," Schwarzenegger said. "I've kind of grown up with a bunch of different animals, so it feels very comfortable and at home, and just a beautiful part of life."

Flashback: Pratt first proposed to Schwarzenegger back in January, according to my report for the Deseret News. In February, Pratt admitted he was nervous asking Arnold Schwarzenegger for permission to marry his daughter, according to the Deseret News.