SALT LAKE CITY — “Fortnite” is adding a new vehicle that will look familiar to all “Jurassic World” fans.

“Fortnite” announced its latest vehicle in its message of the day, which comes in-game before the game’s lobby loads up.

The new vehicle — called The Baller — is a hamster wheel-style vehicle that will roll, roll and roll you across the map.

"Round and round we go," the weapon’s description reads. "Roll through the competition with the newest vehicle, The Baller."

The Baller vehicle appears to have a grappler at the end of it. The grappler weapon can be used in “Fortnite” already and allows gamers to fling across different locations.

"Roll through the competition with the newest vehicle, The Baller!" pic.twitter.com/GMSviWvCUG — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) March 11, 2019

Epic Games won’t eliminate the Driftboard — a snowboard-like vehicle — from the game though, at least not when the hamster ball comes out, according to ComicBook.com. Epic Games developer Eric Williamson confirmed the Driftboard won’t be eliminated in a Reddit thread talking about vehicles.

The vehicle could be eliminated eventually, just not immediately.