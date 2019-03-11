BOISE — The Weber State women’s basketball season has come to an end as the Wildcats fell 81-74 to Eastern Washington on Monday night.

“I’m proud of my team,” head coach Velaida Harris said. “It was a long season but the most important thing is that we were in every single game. We had an opportunity in all but maybe three games this season. We could have given up but with the leadership of the seniors and what they show to our younger players. I’m disappointed in the loss because I think it was a game we could have won. It was in our control but moral of the story, I’m very proud of my team.”

Weber State started the game off strong. The entire first quarter was back and forth, neck and neck. WSU only trailed 24-21 at the end of it. The second quarter the Wildcats came out strong and maintained with a 37-37 score at halftime.

The Wildcats came out of halftime with guns blazing. WSU went on a 7-0 run and took a 47-40 lead. Weber State stayed on top the entire third quarter and still had a six-point lead going into the final ten minutes.

The final quarter was the Wildcats' demise. Eastern Washington powered through to not only catch the WSU but took a 12-point lead with two minutes left. Weber State couldn’t gain any more momentum in the remainder of the game and EWU ran away with an 81-74 victory.

Weber State was led by senior Jaiamoni Welch-Coleman, who dropped 30 points. Emily Drake had 16 for WSU while Shianne Johnson and Kayla Watkins added 10 on the night. Watkins ended with a double-double, pulling down 11 rebounds.

Weber State shot 40 percent from the field, 40 percent from the three and 62 percent from the free-throw line. Eastern Washington was 41 from the field, 48 from the three and 81 from the free-throw line.

WSU finished the 2018-19 season with a 6-25 overall record.