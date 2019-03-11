ST. GEORGE – Utah Valley University senior golfer Carly Dehlin Hirsch sank home her first career hole-in-one during Monday's second round of play at the BYU at Entrada Classic at Snow Canyon Country Club in St. George to highlight the day for UVU women's golf.

Dehlin Hirsch recorded her first career ace on the 170-yard par-3 eighth hole with a six iron en route to carding a 1-under-par 71 in round number two. After the first two rounds of play, Dehlin Hirsch sits in a tie for 37th place with an 8-over-par 152 (81-71).

Sophomore Keila Baladad leads the way for the Wolverines at the event, as she's currently tied for 27th place with a 6-over-par 150. After opening with a 1-over 73 in round number one, Baladad then carded a 5-over 77 to sit at 6-over after the first two rounds of play. Baladad also recorded her first collegiate eagle on the day on the 444-yard par-5 first hole during round number one.

Senior Ana Raga, who is playing the event as an individual, also had a strong day as she's currently tied for 32nd with a 7-over-par 151. After opening with a 78, Raga responded by carding a second-round 73 to move up 24 spots on the individual leaderboard.

As a team, UVU sits in 14th place in a tightly contested field but just three strokes back of 12th place with a 44-over-par 620 (313-307). Kent State currently leads the tournament with a 1-over-par 577 (292-285) while Texas Tech sits in second at 8-over (293-291—584) and Idaho is third at 15-over (286-305—591).

Junior Kaylee Shimizu is next for Utah Valley by sitting in a tie for 53rd with a 12-over 156 (77-79), while freshman Nathalie Irlbacher is in 67th (83-80—163), individual Bailey Henley 68th (78-86—164) and junior Kate Williamson 74th (82-92—174).

Dehlin Hirsch's hole-in-one marks just the second ace in UVU women's golf history, as former golfer Kalea Heu sank home the first at the WSU Cougar Cup in Pullman, Washington, in 2015.

The tournament will conclude with the final round on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. MT. Following the event, UVU will next head to Hawaii for the Anuenue Spring Break Classic on March 21-23.

