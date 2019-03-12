SALT LAKE CITY — Deseret News staffers took away 29 awards, including nine first place wins, in this year's Utah-Idaho-Spokane Associated Press Association contest.

Among the awards announced Monday, the Deseret News won the William H. Cowles III Memorial Award for Public Service for its series "Generation Vexed," which explored anxiety in today's teens.

The memorial award recognizes a publication's efforts to improve its community by "spotlighting an issue," according to the AP. Judges consider how newspapers use their resources "in serving the public good" and the quality of journalism in the entries.

Deseret News Elvia Hernandez Chile, 11, writes on the steamed window of a van that she and her family are living out of on a frigid morning in South Salt Lake on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. The van's heater is broken.

The Deseret News also took home the General Excellence title in its division, which includes newspapers in Idaho, Utah and Spokane, Washington, with a circulation higher than 200,000.

Competitors in the contest included the Salt Lake Tribune, Boise's Idaho Statesman, Ogden's Standard-Examiner and the Spokesman-Review in Spokane.

Reporters, photographers and web teams from the Deseret News placed in almost every category of the competition.

Among the Deseret News winners announced Monday:

Editorials: First place, Christian Sagers; Second place, Jay Evensen

Feature Photo: First place, Kristin Murphy, "Senior VR"

Feature Story: First place, Gillian Friedman, "A Utah mother was deported. She left on Christmas Day. Now a year later she lives with the choice she never wanted to make;" Second place, Marjorie Cortez, "Last stop — graduation: Refugee's nearly 5-hour commute pays off"

General News Photo: First place, Spenser Heaps, "Taylor Funeral;" Third place, Ravell Call, "County K9 Mayor"

(Online) Breaking News: First place, Deseret News

Picture Story/Photo Essay: First place, Laura Seitz, "A Dream Deferred;" Second place, Kristin Murphy, "Van Family"

Portfolio: First place, Ravell Call

Laura Seitz, Deseret News Sarceño Isolina Corado weeps as she hugs her granddaughter, Sarai Fajardo, goodbye at their home in Jerez, Guatemala, on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Fajardo, 10, and her brother, Patrick, 12, were leaving their mother and grandparents to return to Utah for a better education.

Sports Feature: First place, Jesse Hyde, "The Lonely Master"

Spot News Photo: First place, Ravell Call, "Fire and Fatal Shooting;" Second place, Kristin Murphy, "Dollar Ridge Fire"

Beat Reporting: Second place, Erica Evans, "Are you using tech, or is tech using you?;" Third place, Amy Joi O'Donoghue

General Reporting: Second place, Amy Joi O'Donoghue, "An East Coast love affair with Utah mustangs"

Spot News Story: Second place, Pat Reavy and Lois M. Collins, "Lauren McCluskey Murder"

(Online) Best Website: Second place, Deseret News

(Online) Special Package: Second place, McKenzie Romero, Pat Reavy and Jade Allen Cook, "The faces of Utah's 80 homicides in 2017;" Third place, Jeffrey Allred, Herb Scribner and Jesse Hyde, "The unlikely journey of Jimmer Fredette"

Reviews: Second place, Josh Terry

Sports Column: Second place, Amy Donaldson

Sport Feature Photo: Third place, Steve Griffin, "Friday Night Light Show"

Portrait: Third place, Ravell Call, "National Climber"

Sports Photo: Third place, Spenser Heaps, "Oops"

Graphic Artist: Third place, Heather Tuttle, "What's it like inside Mars?"