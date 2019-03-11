VISTA, Calif. – Dixie State’s women’s golf team stands in 16th place after the opening round of play at the 2019 Cal State San Marcos Fujikura Invitational played Monday at at Shadowridge Country Club.

In a field that features nine top-25 nationally-ranked teams, the Trailblazers finished their first round with a combined 37-over par 325, 34 shots behind the pace set by clubhouse leader No. 5 Barry (291, +3). The 16th-ranked host Cougars (297, +9) are six strokes back in second place, three shots clear of third-place No. 1 Dallas Baptist (300, +12), and seven shots ahead of both fourth-place No. 2 Nova Southeastern (304, +16) and No. 4 Indianapolis (304, +16) heading into Tuesday’s final round.

Sophomore Kaitlynn Deeble led the Trailblazers on day one as she rolled in the team’s lone two birdies on her way to a 5-over 77 to stand tied with nine others in 27th place on the leaderboard. Senior Katie Ford and junior Ashley Fernandez follow in t-68th at 10-over 82, while sophomore Cailyn Cardall and freshman Madison Moss are tied for 76th at 12-over 84.

Dixie State will close play as the event in Tuesday’s final round, which begins at 8:30 a.m. PT.