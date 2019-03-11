SALT LAKE CITY — Lawmakers have finished up with most committee meetings as the 2019 legislative session nears an end, but that doesn't mean there isn't a lot of work yet to be done.

Legislators will continue to hammer out a budgetplan for the coming year before Thursday's midnight deadline for the session.

There are also plenty of bills awaiting debate on both the House and Senate floors, including:

HB320, which restricts cities from banning plastic grocery bags;

HB324, which raises the legal age to use tobacco products;

HB136, which bans abortions after 18 weeks of gestation

Here's what happened on March 8, the 39th day of the 2019 session: