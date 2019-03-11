SALT LAKE CITY — Lawmakers have finished up with most committee meetings as the 2019 legislative session nears an end, but that doesn't mean there isn't a lot of work yet to be done.
Legislators will continue to hammer out a budgetplan for the coming year before Thursday's midnight deadline for the session.
There are also plenty of bills awaiting debate on both the House and Senate floors, including:
HB320, which restricts cities from banning plastic grocery bags;
HB324, which raises the legal age to use tobacco products;
HB136, which bans abortions after 18 weeks of gestation
Here's what happened on March 8, the 39th day of the 2019 session:
- With just three days left in the legislative session, House and Senate Republican leaders remained divided over a House plan to withhold $400 million in spending until tax reform is approved in a special session.
- Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski announced she directed city attorneys to file a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the creation of the Utah Inland Port Authority.
- The Utah House Judiciary Committee unanimously voted to hold HB190, named for a University of Utah student who was gunned down last fall, after a motion to move it forward failed with a 3-9 vote.
