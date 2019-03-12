After months of waiting, you finally arrive at the Justin Bieber concert. You quickly realize though, that your perfect day is going to be ruined. Why? Because you can’t see the concert from behind the people videoing.

We live in a great period where, thanks to technology, it is easy to find a video of anything, but does everything need to be filmed? While videoing isn’t bad, I believe that we live in a time where we video too much.

A concert, birthday party or any other event is best experienced in the moment. Videos should be used to spark the memory of the event. Rather than capture a piano recital in a 31-minute video, I suggest we video the first 20 seconds of any event. This, certainly, will help us relive the feelings and thoughts that were felt in the moment, and eliminate annoying videoing.

Jonathan Backman

Ogden