I am concerned because there are too many parents who allow their children to drive their cars on public roads before they children are old enough to have a driver's license or learner's permit.

It is extremely dangerous. One of our parked cars was smashed because a parent gave their car keys to their 12-year-old son and allowed him to drive alone around the parking lot of our church. I have seen other parents who allow their kids to drive around the neighborhood when they are as young as 13. This creates a big danger to small children who could be riding their bikes or crossing the road.

Parents do not think about the damage their kids could cause, or the liability they will face if something bad happens. Parents and children need to respect the laws and not allow underage drivers to drive.

Samuel Bingham

Alpine